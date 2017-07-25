EPA chief taps taxpayer dollars for weekend flights home
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Records show the head of the Environmental Protection Agency spent weekends in his home state during his first three months in office, frequently flying to and from Oklahoma at taxpayer's expense.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's expense reports from March, April and May were released following a Freedom of Information request filed by Environmental Integrity Project, a
The records show Pruitt
EPA spokeswoman Liz Bowman did not respond to emails or phone messages from The Associated Press on Monday seeking comment.
Pruitt, a Republican, served as Oklahoma's attorney general prior to his appointment by President Donald Trump to lead EPA. Married with two children, Pruitt owns a home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There were a couple of occasions where Pruitt
AP reported earlier this year that while Pruitt was in his state job, he was in frequent contact with political donors, corporate executives and industry groups opposed to new environmental regulations enacted under the Obama administration.
He appears to have continued that practice since coming to EPA, including
EPA records indicate Pruitt also attended "informational meetings" during the trips, which were first reported by The New York Times. Though a trip to Oklahoma might last three or five days, it was not unusual for only one such meeting to be listed during Pruitt's time away from Washington.
An example is Pruitt's reported trip to Tulsa on Friday, May 19, on a flight scheduled to depart Washington at 5:37 p.m. The listed purpose of the trip was an "informational meeting" at the Brainerd Chemical Company in Tulsa. Pruitt's return flight to Washington was scheduled to depart the following Monday morning at 6 a.m. local time.
Records show EPA paid $1,980 for Pruitt's roundtrip ticket on a commercial airline, well in excess of what an economy class ticket typically costs on that route. Federal regulations allow government
Among the questions to which Bowman did not respond was whether EPA staff or members of Pruitt's full-time security detail
A call to the family-owned distribution company's chairman, Mat Brainerd, was not immediately returned. He testified before congressional panels in
In a statement to the Times, Bowman said: "The administrator's travel, whether to Utah, Michigan or Oklahoma, all serves the purpose of hearing from hard-working Americans about how EPA can better serve the American people."
On a different May trip, records show Pruitt flew to Colorado to give a speech to the Heritage Foundation before buying his own ticket to Tulsa for the weekend and then returning to Washington. On that trip, EPA paid $2,690 in commercial airfare.
The Heritage Foundation, a free-market
Eric Schaeffer, executive director of the Environmental Integrity Project, said the records obtained by his group reflect Pruitt's priorities.
"These travel records show that Administrator Pruitt is more focused on cultivating his relationships with industry and conservative political organizations in his home state of Oklahoma than he is on protecting the environment and the public health for the rest of America," said Schaeffer, who served as the head of EPA's office of civil enforcement from 1997 to 2002.
___
Associated Press writer Adam Kealoha Causey in Oklahoma City contributed to this story.
___
Follow AP environmental writer Michael Biesecker at www.Twitter.com/mbieseck
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Premier Horgan releases marching orders following lead of Trudeau, Notley
-
The 17 most jaw-dropping moments of Donald Trump’s speech to Boy Scouts
-
‘Go Rose go:' Meet the young girl who high-fived Justin Trudeau at Halifax Pride Parade
-
For safer streets, getting an Ontario driver’s license should be harder