EU, Egypt agree framework for co-operation in coming years

BRUSSELS — The European Union and Egypt have pledged to work together to develop the country's economy, promote stability, counter extremism and manage migrant flows.

EU foreign affairs Federica Mogherini met Tuesday with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and agreed on issues to focus on over the coming three years of the bilateral relationship between the EU and Egypt.

Egypt is an important strategic partner for the EU in countering terrorism, controlling flows of migrants from the Mideast and Africa heading to Europe.

But Mogherini also voiced European concerns about human rights in Egypt.