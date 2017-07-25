Fires hopscotch through touristic southern coast of France

PARIS — Hundreds of firefighters are battling blazes fanned by high winds in more than a dozen zones in the Riviera region of southern France. Four firefighters have been injured.

The prefecture of the Var, tweeting on Tuesday, a day after the fires started, said about 100 people were evacuated in Ramatuelle, while five hectares burned in Saint-Tropez.

Flames burned some 800 hectares (almost 2,000 acres) around the Var, with two villas destroyed in La Croix Valmer, a dozen kilometres (7 miles) west of Saint-Tropez. A huge fire in the neighbouring Luberon region was under control on Tuesday.

The largest blaze was in northern Corsica, with nearly 2,000 hectares (5,000 acres) burned.