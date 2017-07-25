French leader plays peacemaker, hosting top Libyan rivals

PARIS — President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a meeting of the two main rival leaders of chaotic Libya, trying to play peacemaker in a country where the stakes are high for both Europe and Africa.

The series of meetings on Tuesday afternoon at a chateau west of Paris will bring together Fayez Serraj, prime minister of the U.N.-backed government, and Gen. Khalifa Hifter, Egyptian-backed commander of Libya's self-styled national army. Macron will be present, as well as the U.N.'s newly appointed special envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame.