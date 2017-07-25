Fuselage splits as vintage plane crash lands in Texas

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas — Federal authorities say the fuselage of a restored Korean War-era plane came apart as the aircraft crash-landed just short of the runway at a West Texas airport, but that the pilot and passenger survived.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Hawker Sea Fury crashed Tuesday morning near Stephens County Airport in Breckenridge, about 90 miles (145 kilometres ) west of Fort Worth.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford says preliminary information indicates the plane lost power and the fuselage broke apart on impact.

The pilot was taken to a hospital, but the passenger escaped unscathed.