Heavy monsoon rains lash western India, killing 16

NEW DELHI — Officials say heavy monsoon rains are lashing western India, including the desert state of Rajasthan, killing at least 16 people this week, with more than 24,000 villagers evacuated to higher ground.

Ranvijay Singh, a government official, says hundreds of rescuers using motor boats saved 789 people, including some pregnant women, from being swept away by the swirling flood waters in six districts in Gujarat state.

Mount Abu, a popular hill station in the desert Rajasthan state, received 80 centimetres (31.9 inches) of rain on Monday, surpassing a 1992 record of 66 centimetres (26 inches), according to the state flood relief department.