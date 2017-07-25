Hungary: 3 Romanians killed, 6 injured in minibus crash

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Police say two women and a man were killed when a minibus crashed into the back of a truck that had stopped on the shoulder on a Hungarian highway.

Romania's foreign ministry said Tuesday that the two victims, as well as six others injured in the accident, are all Romanians. The ministry said the minibus was travelling toward Romania but did not have more information about the passengers.

Police said they were still investigating the crash, adding that the driver of the minibus, which had Bulgarian license plates,likely fell asleep at the wheel. The injured, including two people in life-threatening condition, were being treated at a local hospital.