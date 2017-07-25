Kurdish official says US role essential in post-IS Syria

KOBANI, Syria — A senior Kurdish official says the U.S. role in the fight against Islamic State militants in Syria's Raqqa must not end with the liberation of the city but continue as a guarantor of its future stability.

Ilham Ahmed says the Kurdish-led effort to secure the city after liberation needs U.S. political and financial support.

Ahmed is the co-president of the Syrian Democratic Council, the political wing of the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led force currently fighting to liberate the Islamic State group's self-proclaimed capital of Raqqa from the militants.