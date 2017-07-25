Macedonian court rejects custody for former prime minister

SKOPJE, Macedonia — A Macedonian appeals court has rejected a prosecutor's bid for former prime minister Nikola Gruevski to be remanded in custody pending trial on charges connected with a wiretapping scandal.

But the court Tuesday upheld a previous court decision banning Gruevski and four senior officials in his conservative party from leaving the country, and confiscating their passports.

A special prosecutor investigating the wiretaps has charged Gruevski and his four aides with alleged electoral violations and misusing public funds during an electoral campaign.