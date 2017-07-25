Maine governor isn't giving up on pardoning pooch

AUGUSTA, Maine — The saga of Dakota the dog isn't over.

A Maine judge on Monday signed off on a deal to spare the life of the dog that won a disputed pardon by Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

But LePage said he's not happy because his pardon was taken off the table as part of the deal reached on Monday. He told WVOM-FM in Bangor on Tuesday that he's going to filing a second pardon for Dakota.

Dakota, an Alaskan husky, was declared a dangerous dog after attacking two dogs, killing one of them, in separate incidents. LePage said the owner should be punished, not the dog.

Under Monday's deal, Dakota will undergo training and a dog behavioural expert will evaluate the animal prior to any adoption.