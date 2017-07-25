Man pleads guilty to charge arising from anti-Islam event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A South Dakota man charged with making terroristic threats outside an anti-Islam event has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge.

Forty-six-year-old Ehab Jaber of Sioux Falls streamed a Facebook Live video from the April event. He held up guns while saying "if you want to be afraid, be afraid." He wore a T-shirt saying "I am Muslim" and "I am only dangerous if you are stupid."

A federal grand jury in May indicted him on a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. State prosecutors also have charged him with making terroristic threats and possessing methamphetamine, after initially declining to charge him.

The Argus Leader reports (http://argusne.ws/2tHRCNd ) he pleaded guilty to the federal charge Tuesday. Sentencing hasn't been set.

The state case's outcome is still pending.

