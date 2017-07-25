Oklahoma sheriff charged with manslaughter in inmate's death

ENID, Okla. — An Oklahoma sheriff is among six people facing manslaughter charges in the 2016 death of an inmate found unresponsive after being tied to a chair.

A grand jury indicted Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles and five others who worked at the jail on second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of 58-year-old Anthony Huff.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced the charges Tuesday.

Attorney Stephen Jones entered a not-guilty plea for Niles. Jones says Niles was booked and released at the Garfield County jail after posting $15,000 bond. Niles could not be reached for comment.