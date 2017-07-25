Philadelphia police find 'Kill A Cop' graffiti, offer reward

Philadelphia police are investigating spray-painted graffiti that urges people to "kill a cop," and the police union is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Police say they found messages sprayed on three concrete pillars Monday in a South Philadelphia neighbourhood . The messages said, "Kill a Cop Save a Life." Some depicted Molotov cocktails.

Authorities say someone spray painted the slogans "Kill a Cop" and "Right to Rebel" on homes in the same area last month. Police believe the same people are responsible for the graffiti, and assume juveniles are involved.