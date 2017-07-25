Pilot survives vintage military jet fire near Nevada airport
A
A
Share via Email
HENDERSON, Nev. — A vintage single-engine British-built military jet crashed and burned in the desert just after takeoff from a suburban Las Vegas-area airport, but authorities said the pilot escaped serious injury.
The pilot was the only person aboard the Strikemaster jet when it crashed just before noon Monday about a half-mile (0.8
No one on the ground was injured, and the closest homes were about a half-mile (0.8
Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said police were interviewing the pilot after the crash, and FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said the pilot also will meet with agency investigators. His name was not immediately made public.
The Strikemaster is a two-seat light-attack aircraft.
Nearly 150 of the jets were produced by British Aircraft Corporation from 1967 to 1984.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Premier Horgan releases marching orders following lead of Trudeau, Notley
-
The 17 most jaw-dropping moments of Donald Trump’s speech to Boy Scouts
-
‘Go Rose go:' Meet the young girl who high-fived Justin Trudeau at Halifax Pride Parade
-
For safer streets, getting an Ontario driver’s license should be harder