Syria activists: Despite truce, strikes near Damascus kill 8

BEIRUT — Syrian opposition activists and a paramedic group say that airstrikes in a Damascus suburb have killed eight people, including children.

The casualties late on Monday were the first since Russia said three days ago that an agreement was reached with the Syrian opposition on the boundaries for a de-escalation zone for the eastern suburbs of Damascus.

The Syrian Civil Defence group, more popularly known as the White Helmets, and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights say the airstrike on Arbeen killed eight and wounded several others.

They said on Tuesday that the dead included children and women.