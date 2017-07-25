Syria activists: Despite truce, strikes near Damascus kill 8
BEIRUT — Syrian opposition activists and a paramedic group say that airstrikes in a Damascus suburb have killed eight people, including children.
The casualties late on Monday were the first since Russia said three days ago that an agreement was reached with the Syrian opposition on the boundaries for a de-escalation zone for the eastern suburbs of Damascus.
They said on Tuesday that the dead included children and women.
The chief of the Russian general staff, Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi, said earlier that Moscow deployed military police to monitor the cease-fire in a safe zone in the eastern suburbs of Damascus.
