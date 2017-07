The Latest: Auto shop worker stable after shooting

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Latest on the shooting in Virginia at an auto body shop (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

An auto body shop worker who was shot multiple times in Virginia has been listed in stable condition. The shooting suspect has been charged with attempted murder.

York-Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs said in a statement Tuesday that 40-year-old Michael Sean Taylor shot the unidentified victim over an undisclosed dispute. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 a.m. at Ebby's Auto Painting & Collision Repair in Williamsburg.

Fellow employees rushed the victim to a parking lot. Sheriff's deputies and EMS personnel provided first aid and took him to a hospital.

Taylor allegedly barricaded himself inside the shop before deputies broke through the door and subdued him with tear gas and a Taser.

___

1:30 p.m.

Authorities in Virginia say they used tear gas and a Taser to take a gunman into custody after he shot an auto shop employee and barricaded himself in the business for more than three hours.

York-Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs told reporters Tuesday the shooter was 40-year-old Michael Sean Taylor of Hampton, Virginia. Diggs said Taylor entered Ebby's Auto Painting & Collision Repair in Williamsburg about 9 a.m. and shot a male employee several times to settle a dispute. Diggs did not identify the victim and said he needed surgery.

Diggs said deputies entered the body shop because of Taylor's actions during negotiations, which were beginning to deteriorate after three hours. Diggs did not elaborate on what those actions were.