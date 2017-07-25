The Latest: Libyan rivals in France commit to cease-fire

PARIS — The Latest on Libya's two main political rivals in talks at a meeting outside Paris (all times local):

7:00 p.m.

The two main rival leaders of chaotic Libya have committed to a cease-fire at a meeting at French chateau, reserving armed force "strictly" for counter-terrorism.

Fayez Serraj, prime minister of the U.N.-backed unity government, and Gen. Khalifa Hifter, Egyptian-backed commander of Libya's self-styled national army, signed off on Tuesday on a plan designed to help push Libya from lawlessness to stability.

According to a text released by the French presidency Tuesday, the men committed to working toward holding presidential and parliamentary elections "as soon as possible."

They also agreed to work toward a roadmap to secure Libya against terrorism and trafficking.

___

10:00 a.m.

President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a meeting of the two main rival leaders of chaotic Libya, trying to play peacemaker in a country where the stakes are high for both Europe and Africa.

The series of meetings on Tuesday afternoon at a chateau west of Paris will bring together Fayez Serraj, prime minister of the U.N.-backed government, and Gen. Khalifa Hifter, Egyptian-backed commander of Libya's self-styled national army. Macron will be present, as well as the U.N.'s newly appointed special envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame.