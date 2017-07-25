The Latest: WH aide suggests that Trump wants Sessions gone

WASHINGTON — The Latest on probes into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties to the Trump campaign (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump's new communications director says it's "probably right" that Trump wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign.

Anthony Scaramucci, the Trump adviser, said in an interview Tuesday with radio host Hugh Hewitt that Trump is "obviously frustrated" and that the two men "need to work this thing out."

Scaramucci replies "you're probably right" when Hewitt says it's clear that Trump wants Sessions gone.

Trump is angry that Sessions recused himself from the investigation into the relationship between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. Officials say Trump has spoken with advisers about firing Sessions. The president has also been pressuring Sessions on Twitter in recent days.

Trump recently told The New York Times he wouldn't have picked Sessions for the job had he known beforehand that Sessions would step aside from the investigation.

__

8:50 a.m.

A Senate panel won't require a co-founder of the research firm behind a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump to appear at a congressional hearing this week. Instead, the man will be questioned in private.

That's according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to speak on the record.

The Senate Judiciary Committee had issued a subpoena for Glenn Simpson to appear at Wednesday's hearing. Simpson's firm, Fusion GPS, hired a British intelligence officer who compiled a dossier of allegations involving Trump and his ties to Russia.

Simpson had already indicated he would not testify at the hearing, which is focusing on the registration of foreign lobbyists. Under the terms of an agreement, Simpson will no longer be required to appear. He'll instead be questioned privately.

__

8:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump says Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and senior White House adviser, "did very well yesterday in proving he did not collude with the Russians." Trump also mocked the investigation, suggesting Congress might want to talk to his 11-year-old son next.

Kushner spoke privately Monday with Senate intelligence committee investigators examining ties between Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government. U.S. intelligence agencies say Moscow interfered in the 2016 presidential election to benefit Trump.

Kushner later told reporters "I did not collude with Russia," and that he didn't know anyone in the campaign who did.

Trump also maintains there was no collusion with Russia.

In a tweet Tuesday, he again referred to the multiple Russia investigations as a "Witch Hunt."

Trump says: "Next up, 11 year old Barron Trump!"

__

3:41 a.m.

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner is returning to Capitol Hill for a second day of private meetings with congressional investigators probing Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Kushner is slated to have a closed-door meeting with lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

On Monday, he answered questions from staff on the Senate's intelligence panel. He acknowledged four meetings with Russians during and after Trump's victorious White House bid. But Kushner insisted that he did not collude with Russia and that "all of my actions were proper."