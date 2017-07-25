UAE says Emirati naval ship collides with merchant vessel
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates says one of its naval vessels has collided with a merchant ship.
A brief statement carried by the state-run WAM news agency on Tuesday said no one was hurt in the collision that occurred in the UAE's territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.
It described the naval ship as being on a "routine mission."
The statement did not elaborate, nor did it name the naval ship or merchant ship involved.