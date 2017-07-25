US ambassador reports progress on new North Korea sanctions

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says the United States and China are making progress on a new U.N. resolution that would impose additional sanctions against North Korea following its test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

She tells reporters that China has been negotiating with its close ally Russia on possible new sanctions and "the true test will be what they've worked out with Russia."

Haley says Washington wants to make sure it's "a strong resolution, because that's what we think we need to have."

She refused to say Tuesday what sanctions were being discussed.