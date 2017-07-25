'Media Day' at the White House favours conservative outlets

WASHINGTON — The White House is hosting a day's worth of live broadcasts to tout President Donald Trump's first six months in office using a media group that promotes Christian and conservative values.

The "media day" event kicked off at 6 a.m. featuring 15 hours of live radio broadcasts from the Salem Media Group. Participating hosts include Hugh Hewitt and Joe Piscopo. Both are broadcasting from tents set up on the White House driveway.

The White House says local TV stations and local TV affiliate groups will also participate.

The Salem Media Group owns more than 100 radio stations and websites like townhall.com, and focuses on content promoting Christian and conservative values.