Woman, son convicted of killing her husband, pouring acid

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A New York woman and one of her sons have been convicted of killing her estranged husband and pouring acid on his face to make identifying his body more difficult.

A Rochester jury on Tuesday found Laura and Colin Rideout guilty of murdering 50-year-old Craig Rideout. The mother and son were also found guilty of evidence tampering.

Alexander Rideout, Laura's son and Colin's brother, was acquitted of murder charges but convicted of evidence tampering. Laura Rideout's boyfriend, Paul Tucci, was acquitted on both charges.