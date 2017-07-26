5 Colombian citizens charged in Texas jewelry thefts

DALLAS — A prosecutor says five Colombian citizens have been arrested in three violent robberies targeting travelling jewelry salesmen in Texas, one of which resulted in a death.

U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas says the five, who range from ages 25 to 35, are charged with multiple counts of robbery and brandishing a firearm to further a crime.

Parker says the robberies took place in 2016, including one in which a victim was beaten to death.