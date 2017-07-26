Amazon goes on hiring spree as labour market tightens
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SEATTLE — Amazon has some job openings. Lots of them.
The company on Wednesday said that it's looking to fill more than 50,000 positions across the U.S. The announcement comes at a time when the
Amazon.com Inc. will open the doors to job seekers on Aug. 2, next Wednesday, at 10 shipping sites. The majority of jobs will be full-time. More than 10,000 part-time jobs will also be available at sorting
Amazon said in January that it wanted to hire 100,000 full-time workers over the next 18 months. Since that time it's steadily announced jobs, including plans to add 900 workers in Boston and 1,600 in Michigan.
While the nation's unemployment rate is 4.4
Wages hikes have been slow in coming, however, something that is being watch closely by U.S. monetary policy makers.
Amazon said its jobs offer 'highly-competitive' pay, along with health insurance, disability insurance, retirement savings plans and company stock. Other benefits include up to 20 weeks of paid leave and programs such as Ramp Back, which give new mothers more control over the pace at which they return to work.
Amazon's growth has been phenomenal, with sales almost doubling in a three-year span, and now it is seeking to grow outside of its core. It recently announced a $13.7 billion deal to buy organic grocer Whole Foods. It added Sears' Kenmore products to its
Most Popular
-
-
The other side: Downtown Dartmouth hoping to give Tall Ships visitors a break from construction
-
'I owe my life to him.' Woman steps up to defend driver charged in fatal hit and run
-
'Why Can't He Be Our President?' Justin Trudeau on the cover of Rolling Stone