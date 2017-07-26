Authorities: Drug proceeds paid for $3,000 baby stroller
NEW YORK — Authorities say a New York City drug gang has gone on a conspicuous spending spree that included buying a $3,000 Versace baby stroller.
Federal prosecutors announced the arrests of six gang suspects on Wednesday. They say they've seized four luxury cars and a stash of heroin worth $900,000.
The gang suspects are accused of smuggling large amounts of heroin from Los Angeles and Chicago to New York. Court papers say the men also
The papers say besides the stroller the men bought a Rolls-Royce Ghost and other vehicles worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. The papers say the men boasted about their purchases on social media.
