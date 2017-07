Boko Haram ambushes oil convoy in Nigeria, killing soldiers

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Authorities in northern Nigeria say roughly 10 military personnel have been killed and a similar number of university workers are unaccounted for after Boko Haram extremists attacked their convoy.

The secretary of the Hunters Association in Borno State, Bunu Bukar, says members of the self- defence group saw the bodies of military personnel after the ambush Tuesday.

The military and self- defence group were providing security for oil exploration workers in northern Borno state. Bukar says the convoy had been travelling between Magumeri and Gubio towns.

Nigeria's military has not immediately commented on the ambush.