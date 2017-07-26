Cambodia deports telephone fraud suspects to China

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Police in Cambodia say they have deported 17 telephone fraud suspects to China among hundreds of alleged scam artists who have been caught and expelled in recent years.

The Interior Ministry's immigration investigation chief says the 17 were flown out Wednesday from the airport in Sihanoukville in southern Cambodia. Another 14 suspects are scheduled to leave this weekend from Siem Reap in the northwest.

Gen. Ouk Haiseila says the two groups were being repatriated to different Chinese provinces for detention.