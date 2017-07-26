Chief Justice Roberts: Technology poses challenge for court

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts says he thinks rapidly advancing technology poses one of the biggest challenges for the high court.

Speaking at an event at the Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand on Wednesday, Roberts also repeated his concern that the nomination process for Supreme Court justices has become too politicized. And he advised that having a written constitution, which some in New Zealand favour for their country, imposed constraints on judges.

Roberts answered questions posed by the university's law dean, Mark Hickford, for about an hour.