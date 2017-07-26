Colombia's Avianca halts Venezuela flights, citing security
BOGOTA — Colombia's flagship airline is suspending all flights to
Avianca announced Wednesday it is halting service to the struggling South American nation because of changes needed to improve airport infrastructure and ensure international standards are met.
The airline operates two direct flights to Venezuela: One from Bogota, Colombia, and the other from Lima, Peru.
Avianca Executive President Hernan Rincon said he laments the decision "but our obligation is to guarantee the safety of the operation."
A growing list of air carriers has suspended service to Venezuela as the country sinks further into economic and political chaos.
June saw the last United Airlines departure out of the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.
