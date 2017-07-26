Dubai news site, magazine shut over 'false news' allegation
A
A
Share via Email
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have banned a popular Mideast business publication for publishing what they say was "false news."
A statement released by the Dubai government on Wednesday said that the Arabian Business
It says the Dubai-based publication breached regulations of the Dubai Creative Clusters Authority by publishing information based on "inaccurate information." It did not elaborate.
The DCCA was set up by Dubai's ruler in 2014 to regulate operations in business parks focused on the media, internet and other industries.
An editor who answered the phone at Arabian Business declined to comment, and other officials at the magazine did not reply.
Most Popular
-
-
The other side: Downtown Dartmouth hoping to give Tall Ships visitors a break from construction
-
'I owe my life to him.' Woman steps up to defend driver charged in fatal hit and run
-
'Why Can't He Be Our President?' Justin Trudeau on the cover of Rolling Stone