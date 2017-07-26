First 2017 Texas case of local Zika transmission reported
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas health officials have reported what they believe to be the state's first case this year of local Zika virus transmission.
A statement Wednesday by the Texas Department of State Health Services says the person hasn't
A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesman says that if the agency confirms the case resulted from a local transmission, it would be the first this year in the U.S.
Six cases of local Zika transmission were reported last year in Texas. Zika can cause severe birth defects in babies of some women infected during pregnancy.
