First 2017 Texas case of local Zika transmission reported

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas health officials have reported what they believe to be the state's first case this year of local Zika virus transmission.

A statement Wednesday by the Texas Department of State Health Services says the person hasn't travelled outside his home area recently, so the virus was probably transmitted by a mosquito in the last few months. The infected person is a resident of Hidalgo County in the lower Rio Grande Valley of South Texas.

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesman says that if the agency confirms the case resulted from a local transmission, it would be the first this year in the U.S.