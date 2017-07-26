Florida deputies shoot carjacking suspect 4 times

DELAND, Fla. — Florida deputies shot and injured a man who they say carjacked one vehicle, stole a second and was attempting to carjack a third.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal quotes Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood as saying that the 28-year-old suspect from Daytona Beach was expected to survive after being shot four times in the neck, shoulder, arm and leg on Tuesday.

Chitwood said the suspect first took his boyfriend's car during a fight, crashed that vehicle, and stole the vehicle of a good Samaritan who stopped to help.

He says the suspect then forced a pickup truck to stop on Interstate 4. Chitwood said two deputies fired when he drove the truck toward them.

The deputies are on customary leave with pay while the shooting is investigated. Police haven't yet announced any charges against the suspect.

