Hearing set for Mississippi man charged with killing 8

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi man charged with killing eight people is set to make a court appearance.

Willie Cory Godbolt has been jailed without bond since his arrest May 28, shortly after the fatal shootings of a sheriff's deputy and seven others who were Godbolt's relatives or acquaintances.

The killings May 27 and 28 occurred at three homes in and around the south Mississippi city of Brookhaven, about 70 miles (110 kilometres ) south of Jackson. A deputy responded to a disturbance call at Godbolt's in-laws' home, where witnesses say Godbolt was arguing with his estranged wife, and the shootings started there.

Deputy William Durr, Godbolt's mother-in-law Barbara Mitchell and two others were killed at the first home in the small town of Bogue Chitto (BOH'-guh CHIT'-uh). An 11-year-old and an 18-year-old, who were each other's cousins, were killed at the second home, in Brookhaven. A husband and wife were killed at the third home, also in Brookhaven.

Defence attorney Gus Sermos said Godbolt is scheduled to attend Wednesday's hearing, where prosecutors will ask a judge to send the case to a grand jury for the possibility of indictment.

Godbolt is charged with one count of capital murder, which could carry the death penalty, in the deputy's killing. He's also charged with seven counts of murder, which could carry life without parole.

Moments after he was arrested May 28, a handcuffed Godbolt told a reporter from The Clarion-Ledger, on video, that someone in the first house called law enforcement while he was talking to his wife and in-laws about his wish to take his children home.

"My pain wasn't designed for him. He was just there," Godbolt said of the deputy.

Godbolt also said in the video: "My intentions was to have God kill me. I ran out of bullets. Suicide by cop was my intention. I ain't fit to live, not after what I done."

