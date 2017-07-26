Jailed blogger in Azerbaijan seeks extradition to Israel
A
A
Share via Email
BAKU, Azerbaijan — The lawyer for a Russian blogger jailed in Azerbaijan for
Alexander Lapshin was detained in Belarus last year and extradited to Azerbaijan, where he was charged for his trip to Nagorno-Karabakh via Armenia several years ago. He was sentenced to three years in prison earlier this month.
Since a separatist war ended in 1994, Nagorno-Karabakh has been under the control of forces that claim to be local ethnic Armenians but that Azerbaijan alleges include Armenian troops.