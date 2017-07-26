Latest: Detention hearing for truck driver cancelled

SAN ANTONIO — The Latest on the deaths of 10 people whose bodies were found in a sweltering tractor-trailer in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

A detention hearing has been cancelled for a truck driver charged in the deaths of 10 immigrants found inside his sweltering tractor-trailer in San Antonio.

Federal court records in San Antonio show the hearing that was originally set for Thursday was waived and a new hearing was set for Aug. 23. That's when trucker James Matthew Bradley Jr. is expected to a give video deposition.

The 60-year-old faces charges of illegally transporting immigrants for financial gain, resulting in death. He could face the death penalty if convicted. Authorities allege he drove a trailer full of immigrants from South Texas that was discovered in the parking lot of a Walmart early Sunday morning. Authorities suspect he may be part of a larger organization involved in human smuggling.

___

1:30 p.m.

Officials say a 19-year-old Guatemalan citizen who was among 10 immigrants who died after riding in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer had graduated from high school in Virginia and was recently deported from the U.S. after legal trouble.

Guatemalan diplomat Cristy Andrino told The Associated Press that Frank Guisseppe Fuentes immigrated to the United States as a child. She said he died while trying to get to Maryland, where his family lives now. The tractor-trailer with the immigrants was found Sunday outside a San Antonio Walmart.

A spokesman for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says Fuentes was protected from deportation for a time under President Barack Obama's Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrival Program. But his protected status expired in June 2016.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Fuentes was a suspected gang member who was deported in March after being convicted of assault and battery by a mob.

A spokesman for Fairfax County Schools says Fuentes graduated from J.E.B. Stuart High School in 2015.

___

1 a.m.

A Texas congressman says a truck that carried dozens of immigrants passed through a Border Patrol checkpoint about two hours before it was discovered outside a San Antonio Walmart. Ten people found in the rig died.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar told The Associated Press on Tuesday that authorities informed him that the truck James Matthew Bradley Jr. is charged with driving cleared the checkpoint near Laredo around 10 p.m. Saturday. Police arrived at the Walmart parking lot at 12:23 a.m. Sunday.

Cuellar says he's unsure whether immigrants crossing into the U.S. illegally boarded the truck before or after it passed the checkpoint.