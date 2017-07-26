Lawyer: No bribe money earmarked for US in oligarch case

CHICAGO — A Chicago lawyer for a Ukrainian oligarch charged in an international bribery case says new claims that some bribe money was earmarked for people in the U.S. are false.

Dan Webb's statement on Dymitro Firtash's behalf Wednesday follows a Chicago federal court filing from prosecutors alleging for the first time that individuals in the U.S. were designated to receive bribe money. It offered no details.

Firtash is accused in a conspiracy to pay millions in bribes to mine in India. He has business ties to President Donald Trump's ex-campaign manager, Paul Manafort.

Webb says Firtash didn't bribe "anyone ... anywhere." He said prosecutors' claim that Firtash is connected to Russian organized crime is also false.