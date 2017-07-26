Maryland board OKs settlement in police custody death case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland board has approved a $400,000 settlement in the case of a Baltimore man who died during a struggle with police.

The Board of Public Works approved the settlement for Tyrone West's family on Wednesday.

Family attorney A. Dwight Pettit says a separate $600,000 settlement will be brought before Baltimore officials next month.

Officers stopped the 44-year-old in July 2013 for a traffic violation. Police said they noticed a bulge in his sock and when officers tried to inspect it, West started running.