Maryland board OKs settlement in police custody death case
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland board has approved a $400,000 settlement in the case of a Baltimore man who died during a struggle with police.
The Board of Public Works approved the settlement for Tyrone West's family on Wednesday.
Family attorney A. Dwight Pettit says a separate $600,000 settlement will be brought before Baltimore officials next month.
Officers stopped the 44-year-old in July 2013 for a traffic violation. Police said they noticed a bulge in his sock and when officers tried to inspect it, West started running.
Officers chased him and a struggle ensued. An official autopsy said West died of a heart condition during the struggle. But the family disputed the cause of death and commissioned an autopsy review that concluded West died because he was unable to breathe while restrained.
