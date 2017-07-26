Medical examiner: New York judge died by suicide in drowning

NEW YORK — The New York City medical examiner has concluded that a prominent judge found in the Hudson River died by suicide in a drowning.

The medical examiner's office issued the findings Wednesday in the death of 65-year-old Sheila Abdus-Salaam.

A police harbour unit recovered her body in April after she was reported missing.

Abdus-Salaam was the first black woman on New York state's highest court.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo appointed Abdus-Salaam to the state's Court of Appeals in 2013. He called her a "trailblazing jurist" whose legacy "will be felt for years to come."

Abdus-Salaam graduated from Barnard College and Columbia Law School.