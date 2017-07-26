Mexican Consulate official accused of selling work permits
HOUSTON — An employee at the Mexican Consulate in Houston is accused in a lawsuit of offering U.S. work permits for sale.
The Houston Chronicle reports that the lawsuit filed earlier this month in Harris County accuses a consulate employee, Fidencio Navarrete Peralta, of accepting $10,000 for two work permits but never delivering them. Navarrete's boss at the consulate, Consul General Oscar Rodriguez Cabrera, also is named as a defendant.
Xochitl Leticia Aguilar seeks return of the $10,000 and other compensation of $200,000. She says her American citizen daughter was hoping to obtain a work permit for her Mexican husband and a friend, but that they received only a single consul ID card.
A consulate spokesman had no comment for the newspaper about the lawsuit and could not be reached Wednesday.
