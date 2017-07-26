No bail for man accused of killing 11-year-old neighbour girl
FREEHOLD, N.J. — An 18-year-old New Jersey man charged with killing his 11-year-old
A judge issued the ruling Wednesday during a bail hearing for Andreas Erazo. He faces murder charges and two weapons counts in the death of Abbiegail Smith.
Abbie was reported missing July 12, and her body was found the next morning wrapped in a comforter near the apartment building where both lived in Keansburg.
Monmouth County prosecutors said Wednesday that Erazo admitted stabbing the girl and binding her with a computer cord.
Abbie's father lives in Jamaica and was unable to attend her funeral because he was deported from the U.S. after a marijuana arrest in 2001.
A phone message left for Erazo's public defender on Wednesday was not immediately returned.
