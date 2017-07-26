Plane from Germany makes emergency landing in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Serbia — The Belgrade airport says a passenger plane flying from Germany to Egypt has made an emergency landing in the Serbian capital because of an "indication of smoke" in the aircraft cabin.

Nikola Tesla airport says the Boeing 737-800, operated by SunExpress, was on its way to the Red Sea resort of Hurgada from Stuttgart when it landed in Belgrade around 2:45 p.m. local time (1245GMT) Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident. The Belgrade airport's statement says passengers have been directed to a waiting area.

No other details were immediately available.