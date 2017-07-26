Police fatally shoot teen outside Arkansas youth shelter
MARION, Ark. — Police officers fatally shot a 16-year-old boy outside an emergency shelter for juveniles in eastern Arkansas and a criminal investigation is underway, state police said.
The shooting happened Tuesday night at East Arkansas Youth Services in Marion, about 10 miles (16
State police said Wednesday morning that the boy died overnight at a Memphis hospital.
Police and the state Department of Human Services wouldn't say why officers had been called to the shelter or what happened in the moments before the shooting. State police said the findings of the criminal investigation would be forwarded to prosecutors to determine whether the shooting was justified.
The boy's name has not been released pending notification of his family members.
East Arkansas Youth Services is a
Department spokeswoman Amy Webb said the shelter contracts with the state to provide services to children in foster care and children who have been involved in the juvenile justice system. Webb declined to comment on the shooting or say whether the boy had received services at the youth shelter.