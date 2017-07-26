Prosecutors weigh charges for teens who mocked drowning man
A
A
Share via Email
COCOA, Fla. — Florida prosecutors will decide whether to file charges against five teenagers who laughed and recorded video as a disabled man drowned.
Cocoa Police officials said Wednesday they had turned over the case to prosecutors. Police have recommended filing a
The teens, ages 14 to 18, are heard in the video laughing at 31-year-old Jamel Dunn as he drowned July 9 in a Cocoa retention pond.
Last week, Police Chief Mike Cantaloupe said an initial review of the case determined no laws were broken. However, Cantaloupe said further research showed the
State Attorney's Office spokesman Todd Brown said there was no timetable for deciding whether to file charges.
Most Popular
-
The other side: Downtown Dartmouth hoping to give Tall Ships visitors a break from construction
-
-
Edmonton MP says group should be 'very afraid', raises eyebrows on Twitter
-
'I owe my life to him.' Woman steps up to defend driver charged in fatal hit and run