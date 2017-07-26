Rikers Island jail inmate goes missing, complex locked down
A
A
Share via Email
New York City's sprawling and troubled Rikers Island jail complex has been put on lockdown while authorities look for a missing inmate.
Department of Correction spokesman Peter Thorne says a search is underway in
Staff members noted the inmate's disappearance around 7:30 p.m. when the headcount of inmates was off by one.
The city's jail system has been plagued for years by a culture of violence and corruption.
A lawsuit filed by lawyers for inmates who were beaten by jail guards and joined by federal prosecutors who investigated brutality against 16- to 18-year-old inmates resulted in 2015 in a consent decree mandating the city implement a series of wide-ranging reforms.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Large amount of drugs, including cocaine, found in home: Nova Scotia police
-
Great white shark detected in N.S. Minas Basin to feast on abundance of seals
-
The other side: Downtown Dartmouth hoping to give Tall Ships visitors a break from construction