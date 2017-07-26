Russia: Don't blame Syria for chemical attack without visit

Russia says the United States and its Western allies rushed to judgment and blamed the Syrian government for using sarin in an attack on an opposition-held town in Syria without ever visiting the site and ignoring two witnesses presented by Damascus.

It also criticized the report by the fact-finding mission from the chemical weapons watchdog that investigated the incident in Khan Sheikhoun on April 4 that killed more than 90 people, calling it "very biased."

A letter from Russia's U.N. Mission to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the U.N. Security Council, which was circulated Wednesday, contains Russia's assessment of the status of the investigation into the incident.