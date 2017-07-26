Russia says 4 military police battalions deployed to Syria
MOSCOW — Russia's
Russia and Iran, both supporters of Syrian President Bashar Assad, and Turkey, which backs rebels fighting Syrian government forces, agreed on a plan in May to establish four "de-escalation" zones in Syria, pressing Assad's air force to halt flights over designated areas across the war-torn country.
Russia has supported Assad's offensive against Islamic State militants since 2015, and sent the first battalion of military police to Syria in December.