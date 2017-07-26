Sex abuse victims seek help to track ex-priest's whereabouts
BOSTON — Men who say they were raped by a Catholic priest at the
Paul Shanley is scheduled to be freed Friday after completing a 12-year sentence for the rape of a boy at a suburban Boston church.
Victim advocates, lawyers, and two men who said they were raped by Shanley in the 1970s called on the public Wednesday to help track Shanley's whereabouts once he gets out and is placed on probation. They urged people to call their local police to report on Shanley.
Shanley's appellate lawyer says his 86-year-old client has served his time and is not dangerous.
Shanley was defrocked by the Vatican in 2004.
