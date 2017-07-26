Slack, Skype, Zoom: Remote work the norm even at small firms

NEW YORK — At more small businesses, any watercooler chat takes place in a messaging app. Staff meetings are held via Skype. There might not even be an office.

Having a remote staff can be a good fit for many companies. It expands the pool of job candidates and lowers overhead. But there can be downsides, including the risk of personal and professional isolation. And sometimes interaction isn't quite as effective as it is in person.

Max Sheppard is CEO of TrustedPros, an online service that helps people find home-improvement workers. He says there's only so much that you can communicate through text, and that can make it hard to gauge employee morale.