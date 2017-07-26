Teacher who cartwheeled without underwear given probation
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — A former substitute teacher in Oklahoma who exposed herself to students when she did a cartwheel while wearing a long skirt but no underwear has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.
Lacey Sponsler pleaded guilty Monday to assault after the charge was reduced from indecent exposure. She was given a two year suspended sentence and can't teach for two years. She will not have to register as a sex offender.
Sponsler declined comment.
Sponsler was charged in February after allegedly performing a cartwheel in which she exposed herself during a high school choir class in Pawhuska, about 100 miles (160
