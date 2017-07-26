Teacher who cartwheeled without underwear given probation

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — A former substitute teacher in Oklahoma who exposed herself to students when she did a cartwheel while wearing a long skirt but no underwear has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

Lacey Sponsler pleaded guilty Monday to assault after the charge was reduced from indecent exposure. She was given a two year suspended sentence and can't teach for two years. She will not have to register as a sex offender.

Sponsler declined comment. Defence attorney Nathan Milner told KTUL TV that Sponsler believes the incident was "blown out of proportion" and is glad the case is over.