The Latest: Ride malfunction called a 'terrible tragedy'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on a deadly ride malfunction on the first day of the Ohio State Fair (all times local):

10:45 p.m.

Ohio's governor is calling the ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one man and injuring seven other people a "terrible, terrible tragedy."

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) made the comments at a late-night news conference.

Kasich says before this happened, he always thought of the fair, which opened Wednesday, as one of "the best things in life."

Authorities say three of the injured remain hospitalized in critical condition. They say the man who died was thrown from the ride when part of it broke off.

A company providing rides at the fair this year describes the Fire Ball as an "aggressive thrill" ride.

___

10: 20 p.m.

A company providing rides at the Ohio State Fair this year describes the ride that malfunctioned and broke apart, killing one man and injuring seven other people, as an "aggressive thrill" ride.

Columbus Battalion Chief Steve Martin says the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned Wednesday night. One man who was thrown from the ride was killed. Five of the injured are hospitalized in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition.

On its website , Amusements of America says that since its debut in 2002, the Fire Ball has become "one of the most popular thrill rides on the AOA Midway." The company description of the ride says it swings riders 40 feet (12 metres ) above the midway while spinning them at 13 revolutions per minute.

The company did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

___

9:40 p.m.

Fire officials say one man has been killed and seven others injured in a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair.

Columbus Battalion Chief Steve Martin says five of the injured are in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition at area hospitals.

Martin says the man who was killed was one several who were thrown from the Fire Ball ride Wednesday night.

Dramatic video captured by a bystander shows the ride swinging back and forth like a pendulum and spinning in the air when it crashes into something and part of the ride flies off, throwing riders to the ground.

The fair did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The Ohio State Fair runs through August 6.

___

9:05 p.m.

At least one person has been killed and several others injured in a ride malfunction on opening day of the Ohio State Fair.

Columbus Battalion Chief Steve Martin says the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned Wednesday night.

Martin says some of the victims were thrown from the ride.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) says he has ordered a full investigation and ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.

In a statement posted on its Twitter page, the fair says it is investigating. It did not immediately respond to a request seeking further comment.